Dolphins Feed on Seal Bait Ball Off the Coast of Sydney

This adventurer filmed his experience of dolphins and seals feeding on a school of fish off the coast of Sydney, Australia.This is what the uploader told Storyful about the experience: “Cruising about 30km off Sydney, Australia a pod of Dolphins leads the crew aboard the sailing catamaran “Barefoot” to an awesome rarely seen feeding event. The scene underwater was WILD; the dolphins were swimming in tighter and tighter circles around the Bait Ball then one or two would dive into the fish. This was one of the most amazing things I have seen and filmed underwater, the Baitball was almost poetic in its movement, and the seals and dolphins performed a synchronized ballet around it. Truly stunning!" Credit: Barefoot Captain via Storyful