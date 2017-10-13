News

Ball Hits Man in Head a Second After He Strikes It With Baseball Bat

Jack Brennan’s friend may have ended up with a slight pain in his head after being hit by the ball he had just struck in this Japanese batting centre.The ball looped in the air and fell on the poor man, making it a shot to forget in a hurry! Uploader Jack was at the ready with his camera, as he explained to Storyful: “A few minutes before the video was taken, my friend did the exact same thing that happens in the video, which is why I decided to record.” Credit: Cheese on Toast via Storyful

