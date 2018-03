Cleopatra the wombat is adapting well to her new life at Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary in Gundaroo, New South Wales.According to wildlife carer Donna Stepan, Cleopatra had been a pet and ate dog food before coming into the sanctuary.She is starting to “wombat” a bit more, according to Stepan, and is starting to enjoy eating normal wombat food like grass. Credit: Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary via Storyful