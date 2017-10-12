News

Kind Brother-in-Law Files Paralyzed Puggle's Nails

David Freiheit is helping his sister-in-law’s paralyzed puggle with her unkept nails in Montreal, Canada.This is what David told Storyful about the puggle: “As if three kids and a puppy wasn’t enough, we seem to have acquired my sister-in-law’s puggle (temporarily, but probably permanently! Lol). She is paralyzed in the back legs after having slipped a disc. So she doesn’t get out to walk all that much, which means that her toenails don’t naturally get ground down. Fortuitously enough, we were contacted by a dog grooming company that makes a nail-grinding kit. So we gave it a try!” Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful

