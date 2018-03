A new lamb living among kittens at a farm in Milton, New Zealand, was spotted struggling to get through the cat door on Wednesday, October 4.Nicknamed Lamb Lamb, he sleeps with the kittens and thinks he is a cat, according to owner Marc Hyslop.The New Zealand Herald reported Lamb Lamb would soon out-grow the cat door, but was determined to use it. Credit: Marc Hyslop via Storyful