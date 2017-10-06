News

Irish School Stages 'Haunting' Ahead of Halloween Event

A school in Cork, Ireland, is having some spooky fun in the run-up to Halloween this year and has staged a video of a “ghost” haunting its corridors.The spooky video shows a hallway at night. First, a door is seen slamming. Lockers are then seen to move, and the contents of one scatter onto the floor.Kevin Barry, principal of the Deerpark school, played coy when speaking to an Irish news site, saying he could not explain the video. He did, however, hint that it just may have something to do with an upcoming event at the school, called Fearpark. The school’s deputy principal, Aaron Wolfe, told Storyful that on the night of October 29 the school will be open to the public, who will be able “to see if it’s really haunted after all.” (Our hint? It isn’t.) Credit: DEERPARKCBS via Storyful

