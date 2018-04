Scooter the cat didn’t let his amputated hind leg get in the way of his grooming routine at home in Milledgeville, Georgia, USA.After losing the lower half of his leg when he was just a kitten, Scooter had trouble scratching the left side of his head. Owner Edgar decided to buy a self-groomer for the cat, and soon Scooter’s grooming routine was back on track. Credit: Tommy Cook via Storyful