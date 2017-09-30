Humpback Whales and Sea Lions Feed on a School of Anchovy in Monterey Bay

Whale watchers on tour in Monterey Bay, California witnessed humpback whales and sea lions feed on a school of anchovy on September 27.Photographer Douglas Croft captured the incident while on a Blue Ocean Whale Watch tour. Croft told Storyful the number of anchovies brought the humpbacks to the area.The humpbacks were also being followed by rafts of sea lions who wanted their share of the picking, “We don’t really think that the whales get much out of the bargain, but the sea lions follow the whales and pick off stunned fish after the whales have lunged through the bait balls” said Croft. Credit: Douglas Croft via Storyful