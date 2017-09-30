News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Wed on Seven
Menu
 

Humpback Whales and Sea Lions Feed on a School of Anchovy in Monterey Bay

Whale watchers on tour in Monterey Bay, California witnessed humpback whales and sea lions feed on a school of anchovy on September 27.Photographer Douglas Croft captured the incident while on a Blue Ocean Whale Watch tour. Croft told Storyful the number of anchovies brought the humpbacks to the area.The humpbacks were also being followed by rafts of sea lions who wanted their share of the picking, “We don’t really think that the whales get much out of the bargain, but the sea lions follow the whales and pick off stunned fish after the whales have lunged through the bait balls” said Croft. Credit: Douglas Croft via Storyful

Latest Videos

0327_sun_entertainment_megan_markle
2:49

Meghan Markle plays The Queen in old home movie
0327_sun_entertainment_oprah
4:06

Meet the young Aussie starring alongside Oprah
0327_sun_news_newsfeed
6:03

Sunrise Newsfeed, Tuesday 26 March
0327_sun_weather
2:16

Sam Mac's first trip to Port Douglas
0327_sun_news_0800_news
5:14

8:00 News Headlines
"Kate and William should be offended" Madame Tussauds butchers royal wax figures
1:02

"Kate and William should be offended" Madame Tussauds butchers royal wax figures
0327_sun_news_pauline_hanson
5:57

Please explain, Pauline
0327_sun_weather_0800
3:38

"We pretty much do everything naked"