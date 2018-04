This car collision was caught on camera at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Leigh Avenue in San Jose, California, on August 29.This is what the uploader David told Storyful about the incident: “The car making left turn from Leigh Ave to Campbell is t-boned. The driver’s view was being blocked by the driver in the truck making an opposing left turn. Cars are frequently hit at this intersection making left turns.” Credit: davahad via Storyful