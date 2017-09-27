Whales Breach Extremely Close to Ship Off Gold Coast

Whale watchers on a tour on the Gold Coast, Queensland, were treated to a spectacular show from a pair of humpback whales who approached their boat on September 6.Boaters can be heard exclaiming “Oh my god, what a show!” in this close-up footage of the animals.Sea World Whale Watch, who organised the tour and filmed the incident, said it was “one of the longest and closest whale encounters of the season” when the “adult humpback whales in this video were curious about our vessel and interacted closely with our passengers and crew.” Credit: Sea World Whale Watch via Storyful