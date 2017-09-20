Guy Impressively Nails Every Accent Thrown at Him

Soccer enthusiast Kai Rigby has traveled extensively and picked up an impressive knack for impersonating different accents along the way.Kai is back in Birmingham, England, working with his company Football Road Trips. Recently, on one such trip to Amsterdam, Kai was caught on camera demonstrating his considerable talent for replicating various accents. Watch, as he nails each one, from Irish to Italian and every accent in between. Credit: Tyrone Jacobsen via Storyful