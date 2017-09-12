A Lucky Escape for a Whistling Duck in South Africa

Glenda Maguire came across a group of white-faced whistling ducks and noticed something strange in Broederstroom, South Africa.As she grabbed her camera to take a closer look she spotted a little duck in distress. The duck had managed to trap it’s head in a plastic ring and couldn’t escape. Glenda and her husband realized that these particular wild ducks scare easily and so assembled a cage trap instead of physically trying to catch the duck. Thankfully they rescued the duck and successfully removed the ring. Credit: The Wildlife at Pecanwood Estate via Storyful