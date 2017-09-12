Family Discover Defensive Snake in Front Lawn

When the Freiheit family discovered a snake sunbathing on one of their garden shrubs at Venise en Quebec, Canada, they decided to try get a closer look at their new visitor.Grabbing the snake with his bare hands, David managed to film his family’s reaction to the small snake and even introduced it to their dog. It wasn’t long before the sneaky snake’s defense mechanism kicked in, secreting a vile smelling milky fluid onto David’s hand – a learning experience for all! Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful