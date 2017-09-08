News

Adventurous Little Girl Gets her Front Tooth Removed With a Bow and Arrow

This brave little girl made sure to get her facts straight with the tooth fairy!Kora Everdean aka Kora the Explora was being her adventurous self when she agreed to her front tooth being pulled out by a bow and arrow. Unable to do it herself, Dad stepped in and shot the arrow with a piece of string attached to the tooth. The tooth flew out of her mouth but could not be found anywhere. Concerned Kora then explained her situation to the tooth fairy and luckily enough still received her $20. Credit: Kora The Explora via Storyful

