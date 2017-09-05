Moose Wrestles a Tire Swing in Spokane, Washington

Jill Ann Smith woke up to find a moose sparring with her tire swing out side her home in Spokane, Washington, on September 2.Smith found the sight of the moose and the tire swing very entertaining and filmed the incident. In a Facebook post, she explained: “I would have liked to have gotten closer or different angles but I had this big, fluffy red bathrobe on and I didn’t want to find out what an [aggravated] bull moose might think of red!” Credit: Jill Ann Smith via Storyful