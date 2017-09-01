Paying Tribute to Employees Who Go Above and Beyond

Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.Taking the title of ‘Employee of the Month’ is a great achievement in most workplaces, but it takes hard work, determination and initiative.You need to stand above your peers and what better way to let your unique talents shine than by balancing a ladder on your chin. Or, even better, orchestrating an elaborate practical joke that proves to your employer that you have exceptional managerial skills and are capable of leading a team. Okay, well, maybe these folks won’t be winning any awards in the near future! Credit: Various via Storyful