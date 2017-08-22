News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Experiencing Color for the First Time

Last Summer Benjamin Rein bought himself a pair of glasses that would allow him to see red and green for the first time. This video shows not only his reaction to seeing these colors for the first time but also his parents’ happiness for their son.Benjamin had been color blind since he was a child and had always dreamt of being able to buy color-correcting contacts so for his graduation he bought himself a pair of Enchroma glasses. Credit: Ben Rein via Storyful

Latest Videos

0324_sun_waves
3:38

Surfing the world's biggest waves
0324_sun_saywhat
4:19

The week that was
0324_sun_march
4:51

March for our Lives
0324_sun_working
4:16

One life, fifteen jobs
0324_sun_helmets
7:54

Helmet protests
0324_sun_trump
5:24

Another one bites the dust
0324_sun_obama2
1:07

Obama making $1.3 million for speaking tour
0324_sun_housing
2:41

Buyers market