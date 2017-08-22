Experiencing Color for the First Time

Last Summer Benjamin Rein bought himself a pair of glasses that would allow him to see red and green for the first time. This video shows not only his reaction to seeing these colors for the first time but also his parents’ happiness for their son.Benjamin had been color blind since he was a child and had always dreamt of being able to buy color-correcting contacts so for his graduation he bought himself a pair of Enchroma glasses. Credit: Ben Rein via Storyful