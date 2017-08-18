Little Girl Convinced Batman Statue Is Her Dad

As Layla and her mother Melissa wandered through Lakeside Mall, in Sterling Heights, Michigan, they came across a certain someone that Layla was convinced she had met before.Spotting a Batman statue in the mall, the toddler was super excited to see a familiar face and was sure the superhero statue was her father. Melissa recorded the hilarious footage of her daughter, as Layla beamed with joy upon meeting her ‘dad’ at the shopping mall. Credit: emills01 via Storyful