News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Rare Pink Dolphin Named “Pinky” Spotted in Louisiana

A rare pink dolphin affectionately known as “Pinky” was spotted near Hackberry, Louisiana, on August 5.The animal was swimming in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry over the weekend and captured on video by Bridget Boudreaux, who was on a boat cruise.A pink dolphin was reportedly first seen in 2007 in the Gulf of Mexico, which connects to the channel.Experts believe the dolphin can have a form of albinism, which gives it the rare pink color, but they are unable to say with certainty. Credit: Bridget Anne Boudreaux via Storyful

Latest Videos

0324_sun_waves
3:38

Surfing the world's biggest waves
0324_sun_saywhat
4:19

The week that was
0324_sun_march
4:51

March for our Lives
0324_sun_working
4:16

One life, fifteen jobs
0324_sun_helmets
7:54

Helmet protests
0324_sun_trump
5:24

Another one bites the dust
0324_sun_obama2
1:07

Obama making $1.3 million for speaking tour
0324_sun_housing
2:41

Buyers market