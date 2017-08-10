Rare Pink Dolphin Named “Pinky” Spotted in Louisiana

A rare pink dolphin affectionately known as “Pinky” was spotted near Hackberry, Louisiana, on August 5.The animal was swimming in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry over the weekend and captured on video by Bridget Boudreaux, who was on a boat cruise.A pink dolphin was reportedly first seen in 2007 in the Gulf of Mexico, which connects to the channel.Experts believe the dolphin can have a form of albinism, which gives it the rare pink color, but they are unable to say with certainty. Credit: Bridget Anne Boudreaux via Storyful