Tattoo Artist Turns 19 Separate Bart Simpsons Tattoos Into One Awesome Piece

A tattoo artist in Quebec City, Canada, drew Bart Simpson doing a kickflip on a skateboard on 19 different people and seamlessly created it into one appealing video.Tattoo Shack employee Phil Berge tattooed Springfield’s most famous prankster completing the skateboard trick on 19 humans.Berge shared a clip of the 19 tattoos in video form to Instagram on February 26. It had received 21,649 views at the time of writing. Credit: Instagram/philberge via Storyful

