Scottish Guy Is Thrilled to Find Irn-Bru in Australian Supermarket

This guy was ecstatic to discover his favorite home beverage in a supermarket on the other side of the world.After traveling through Australia for nine months, it had been a long time since Liam had his hands on his favorite Scottish drink – Irn-Bru. Luckily, while doing his weekly shop at the super market, the Scottish native found the fizzy drink on the shelf and recorded his delight on the drive home. Credit: Shoot2Thrill via Storyful