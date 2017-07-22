News

Three Months Before His Death, Chester Bennington Sang Hallelujah at Chris Cornell's Funeral

Fans shared tributes to Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington after his death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner on July 20. Bennington was a close friend of Chris Cornell and sang at the musician’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles.Videos of the performance for Cornell, the former lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave, were shared online following Bennington’s death, including this one posted on YouTube by Soundgarden fan Stephanie Sellnau, who was present at Cornell’s funeral. The deaths of both men were reportedly suicides. Credit: Stephanie Sellnau via Storyful

