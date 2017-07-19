Grandad Has Hilarious Reaction in Family Missile Prank
While attending his granddaughter’s birthday party at their family home in New Jersey, this grandad was not prepared for the news he was about to receive.With the help of his fellow family members, David decided to prank his father. Setting up a camera among his daughter’s birthday gifts and using a radio to broadcast the shock announcement, David waited patiently for his father’s reaction to his foolproof prank. Credit: David Flynn via Storyful