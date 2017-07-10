Man Escapes Burning Building by Holding on to Crane Hook

A roofer escaped a burning building in the city of Irmabyen, Rødovre, Denmark, on July 6 by holding onto the lifting hook of a crane until he was safely lowered to the ground from the roof of a six-story structure.As the fire engulfed the building, crane driver John Pedersen jumped into his machine and steered it towards the roofer until he was able to latch on and move free of the thick black smoke.A local news outlet in the city captured the action on camera and shared it on YouTube. Credit: Rødovre Lokal Nyt via Storyful