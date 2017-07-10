News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Man Escapes Burning Building by Holding on to Crane Hook

A roofer escaped a burning building in the city of Irmabyen, Rødovre, Denmark, on July 6 by holding onto the lifting hook of a crane until he was safely lowered to the ground from the roof of a six-story structure.As the fire engulfed the building, crane driver John Pedersen jumped into his machine and steered it towards the roofer until he was able to latch on and move free of the thick black smoke.A local news outlet in the city captured the action on camera and shared it on YouTube. Credit: Rødovre Lokal Nyt via Storyful

Latest Videos

0413_0850_sr-SmartLiving
2:39

Smart Living
0413_0840_sr-AliceWonderlance
4:42

Feel Good Friday
0413_0815_sr-Weather
3:45

8:15 weather update
English sprinter loses gold for hitting rival mid-race
0:38

English sprinter loses gold for hitting rival mid-race
0413_0750
3:47

Usain Bolt talks life after retirement
0413_0750_sr-CrocMan
3:40

Man survives night surrounded by croc-infested flood waters
0413_0745_sr-InfinityWar
5:09

On the set of Avengers: Infinity War
0413_0740_sr-FanningWeather
4:25

Sam Mac goes surfing with Mick Fanning