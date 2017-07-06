Police Officer Joins Slip 'N Slide Fun

Video of North Carolina police officers enjoying a slip-n-slide with children in Asheville on July 2 has gone viral.Katlen Joyce Smith, who lives in Asheville, told local media that the slide was built for children in the block over the July 4 weekend but officers arrived on the scene after it was reported for blocking the road. The officers quickly established there was no problem and asked to join in the fun.This video shows Officer Joe Jones filming a colleague taking on the slide. Credit: Katlen Smith via Storyful