North Carolina Police Officer Takes a Plunge on a Slip-N-Slide

A North Carolina police officer became a hit among children when he took a plunge down the street on a slip-n-slide on July 2.Katlen Joyce Smith, who lives in Asheville, told local media that the slide was built for children in the block over the July 4 weekend but it was reported as blocking the road.Police officers arrived in the scene and clearly did not feel the need to make a fuss. Since the Independence Day commemoration was supposed to be a joyous occasion, the officers took turns joining in the fun. This footage shows Officer Joe Jones sliding down the street in a double tube with a boy and then saying “My butt is wet.” Delighted kids can be seen running alongside him.Travis Eagledove, the author of the video, said the officers were “very proud that we said they were more fun then the fire department. They were also excited to do it because they both were wearing the department video cams.” Credit: Travis Eagledove via Storyful