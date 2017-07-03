News

Fisherman Reels in Hammerhead Shark off Panama City Beach

A fisherman reeled in a hammerhead shark off Panama City Beach, Florida, on Saturday, July 1. Curtis Williams was flying his drone at the beach when he came across the catch-and-release fishing expedition.“Vacationing at beach and was going to video a nice pleasant sunset. I noticed a man wading in the water and something close to him. I brought the drone down and quickly realized a monster hammerhead was next to him,” Williams wrote to Storyful.Williams said he later discovered it was a catch-and-release trip, and the fisherman followed procedures to safely release the shark. Credit: Curtis Williams via Storyful

