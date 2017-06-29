News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Guitarist Plays National Anthem Across America

Concert guitarist Keegan McClellan drove a film crew across America’s most beautiful outdoor locations over three weeks in May 2017, to film him playing the national anthem on his guitar.His reason for the project came from wanting to speak to the people of America in a positive and uplifting way, counteracting some of the negative and clashing ideals about what is best for his country’s future and other issues.The vast landscapes and melodic riffs will give you chills! Credit: Keegan McClellan via Storyful

Latest Videos

0421_sun_teo
4:53

Charlie Teo's new foundation
0421_sun_mastersofspin
7:39

Brands from a bygone era
0421_sun_paloma
4:25

Paloma Faith performs 'Til I'm Done
0421_sun_scooters
2:21

Flying high
0421_sun_diet
3:27

Winter weight gain
0421_sun_therock
5:15

The Rock's box office Rampage
0421_sun_lotto
5:12

Luckiest man alive
0421_sun_deaf
5:26

Deaf friendly restaurant