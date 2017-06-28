News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Man Dives Into Muddy Hole to Retrieve Enormous Crab

Beau Greaves is an Australian wildlife enthusiast who lives in the outback of Queensland. He shared a video on June 25 of himself reaching into a hole in the ground until his entire torso is submerged, then he pulls out an enormous black crab.Greaves explains his approach to riling up the crab in the video, leaning over the hole while holding up a stick and showing how he plans on using it to lure the crab. He wrote that he’s very nearly lost several fingers and had his wrist crushed in the past, but has seen his skill at catching crabs using this method improve over time.It’s clearly served him well in this video, as he emerges triumphant, clutching the large crustacean. Credit: Beau Greaves via Storyful

Latest Videos

0324_sun_waves
3:38

Surfing the world's biggest waves
0324_sun_saywhat
4:19

The week that was
0324_sun_march
4:51

March for our Lives
0324_sun_working
4:16

One life, fifteen jobs
0324_sun_helmets
7:54

Helmet protests
0324_sun_trump
5:24

Another one bites the dust
0324_sun_obama2
1:07

Obama making $1.3 million for speaking tour
0324_sun_housing
2:41

Buyers market