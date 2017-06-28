Man Dives Into Muddy Hole to Retrieve Enormous Crab

Beau Greaves is an Australian wildlife enthusiast who lives in the outback of Queensland. He shared a video on June 25 of himself reaching into a hole in the ground until his entire torso is submerged, then he pulls out an enormous black crab.Greaves explains his approach to riling up the crab in the video, leaning over the hole while holding up a stick and showing how he plans on using it to lure the crab. He wrote that he’s very nearly lost several fingers and had his wrist crushed in the past, but has seen his skill at catching crabs using this method improve over time.It’s clearly served him well in this video, as he emerges triumphant, clutching the large crustacean. Credit: Beau Greaves via Storyful