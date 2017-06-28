News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Deceased Grandmother Has The Last Laugh as Her Ashes Blow Back in the Face of Family

When Liz Hopson tried to scatter her mother’s ashes from atop a bridge in Newcastle, England, the wind had other ideas and blew them back in her face. As the family couldn’t stop laughing, Liz’s daughter Lauren captured the funny moment on camera.Sharing the video online, Lauren said it was her grandmother’s way of getting the last laugh. Lauren and her mother live in the US, but in April 2017, they spent time driving around England to spread her grandmother’s ashes in places that were special to her, including Newcastle.She also compared the incident to a similar scene from the Big Lebowski when John Goodman’s character unsuccessfully tried to achieve the same feat, only for Jeff Bridges to get a face full of ash instead. Credit: YouTube/Lauren Hopson via Storyful

Latest Videos

0414_sun_als
6:09

Digital voice recreation for ALS sufferers
0414_sun_comey
4:57

Devastating take down
0414_sun_MKR
3:53

Biggest upset in MKR history
0414_sun_gold
5:15

Shotgun golden girl and Aaron 'Disco' Wilson
0414_sun_airbnb
4:11

Holiday dream shattered
0414_sun_panel2
5:19

Aussies continue to the gold, Hockeyroos to the final
0414_sun_marriage
1:51

Marriage with benefits
0414_sun_panel1
4:44

Aaron 'Disco' Wilson wins gold in bowling, Aussies smash Kiwis in basketball