Catching Catfish With Bare Hands Makes for Epic Baby Gender Reveal

An Oklahoma couple chose catfish noodling – a technique that involves catching fish with one’s bare hands - as an opportunity to reveal their baby’s gender. Shelby Leaming Moore shared the unusual video on June 18.In it, several men inside of a lake struggle with a catfish beneath the water as others watch on boats. They lift the large fish out of the water, revealing a pink ribbon that appears to be attached to a hook, indicating that the couple’s unborn child is female.According to the post, the baby’s due date is in December. Credit: Shelby Leaming Moore via Storyful