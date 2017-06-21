News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Tue on Seven
Menu
 

$18,000 First Class Trip of a Lifetime ... Using Air Miles

Using his air miles, Samuel set off on a $18,000 first class trip of a lifetime.The travel enthusiast struck gold when airline company Garuda Indonesia had an incredible 90% off mileage flash sale. Along with the help of his air miles, Sam spent just $7,000 from his own pocket towards the $18,000 trip. Sam was lucky enough to finally visit the Sakura (cherry blossoms) – another thing ticked off the traveller’s bucket list. Credit: Sam Huang via Storyful

Latest Videos

0402_sun_beyonce
0:57

Who bit Beyonce?
0402_sun_shark
3:46

SA water police got a little too close for comfort with great white shark
0402_sun_staykind
4:53

Stay kind campaign looking to help young people
0402_sun_weather7
1:56

Sam Mac is at Hope Harbour Marina
0402_sun_space
1:37

Disused Chinese space station expected to crash to earth
0402_sun_storm
1:35

Ex-tropical cyclone Iris bears down on Queensland
0402_sun_whip
3:08

Whip cracking family competes every year at the Easter Show
Out of control Chinese space station to smash into Earth within hours
1:41

Out of control Chinese space station to smash into Earth within hours