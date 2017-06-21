$18,000 First Class Trip of a Lifetime ... Using Air Miles

Using his air miles, Samuel set off on a $18,000 first class trip of a lifetime.The travel enthusiast struck gold when airline company Garuda Indonesia had an incredible 90% off mileage flash sale. Along with the help of his air miles, Sam spent just $7,000 from his own pocket towards the $18,000 trip. Sam was lucky enough to finally visit the Sakura (cherry blossoms) – another thing ticked off the traveller’s bucket list. Credit: Sam Huang via Storyful