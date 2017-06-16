News

Little Girl Shares Strong Opinion on Airport Security

Mila was not impressed with airport security after her recent trip away.Following a journey to Michigan, the two-year-old had some strong words to say about airport security. While Mila was lucky enough to pass through security, Charles, on the other hand, ‘got the pat down’ – mortifying the two-year-old.From the waiting line, to her shoes and sippy cup being taken away, Mila did not have a pleasant experience!More videos of Mila can be found on Instagram: @kcstauffer. Credit: Katie Stauffer via Storyful

