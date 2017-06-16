Breathtaking View of Fog Blanketing Ancient Grampians Range

A photographer captured incredible footage of the Grampians Range over the June 10 weekend. Filmed using a drone and timelapse gear, the video shows fog blanketing the ancient sandstone mountains in western Victoria.Brendan Calwell took a weekend off to film what he described as a “sea of churning fog from on top of the world.” Using his drone, he surveyed the peaks of the mountains as they poked out above the mist.“To add to the beautiful sight, the sun was rising at the same time as the moon was setting, leading to some incredible colours in the sky,” Calwell said. Credit: Brendan Calwell via Storyful