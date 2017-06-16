News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Breathtaking View of Fog Blanketing Ancient Grampians Range

A photographer captured incredible footage of the Grampians Range over the June 10 weekend. Filmed using a drone and timelapse gear, the video shows fog blanketing the ancient sandstone mountains in western Victoria.Brendan Calwell took a weekend off to film what he described as a “sea of churning fog from on top of the world.” Using his drone, he surveyed the peaks of the mountains as they poked out above the mist.“To add to the beautiful sight, the sun was rising at the same time as the moon was setting, leading to some incredible colours in the sky,” Calwell said. Credit: Brendan Calwell via Storyful

Latest Videos

0413_0850_sr-SmartLiving
2:39

Smart Living
0413_0840_sr-AliceWonderlance
4:42

Feel Good Friday
0413_0815_sr-Weather
3:45

8:15 weather update
English sprinter loses gold for hitting rival mid-race
0:38

English sprinter loses gold for hitting rival mid-race
0413_0750
3:47

Usain Bolt talks life after retirement
0413_0750_sr-CrocMan
3:40

Man survives night surrounded by croc-infested flood waters
0413_0745_sr-InfinityWar
5:09

On the set of Avengers: Infinity War
0413_0740_sr-FanningWeather
4:25

Sam Mac goes surfing with Mick Fanning