Ziggy the Superstar Wonder Dog

Ziggy is a special dog. Whether acting as a professional skateboarder or an acrobat, the Staffordshire bull terrier loves showing off his skills.Ziggy the dog was born to be a star, but we all didn’t know it until he shot into viral fame with his acting skills in 2014. It’s not just Ziggy’s thespian nature that separates him from other dogs (and most humans for that matter), it’s his fearless, Evel Knievel-like attitude to extreme sports and gymnastics.Oh, did I mention he wins almost every claw game?drum roll Credit: ZiggyTrixx via Storyful