Austrian Football Fans Drown Out Ireland Fans

Austrian football fans had a friendly “face off” with Irish fans outside the Aviva stadium in Dublin, where the two teams were playing a World Cup qualifying match. No scenes of hooliganism, just two sets of fans singing their hearts out.Local media described the scene in this way: …Nice to see two sets of supporters coming together and having a song and a chat and bonding over the universal theme of football. The match ended in a draw, but the Austrians appear to have won the singing contest outside.