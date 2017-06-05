News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Fri on Seven
Menu
 

Orphaned Roo Lisa Yawns in New Mum's Hands After Enjoying Bottle

Orphaned joey Lisa was only 300 grams and could barely open her tiny eyes when carer Theresa Matthews took her in. But a June 3 video shows the precious four-and-half-month old roo actively taking her world in.Lisa now weighs over a kilogram, according to her carer, and will continue to remain at Our Haven Wildlife Shelter until she’s ready to be released back into the wild. Matthews said it would be a “long, slow process” and until they’re ready for that day, Lisa is currently being fed every three to four hours.This video shows Lisa yawning in her makeshift pouch and fidgeting after drinking milk from her bottle.

Latest Videos

Shaggy and Kylie Minogue set to perform at The Queen's 92nd birthday
0:20

Shaggy and Kylie Minogue set to perform at The Queen's 92nd birthday
0322_sun_bread
4:09

The best loaf of bread according to a nutritionist
0322_tms_balls
1:01

Roger Federer ends online tennis ball debate
0322_sun_zuck2
2:00

Is Mark Zuckerberg's hacking address convincing?
0322_sun_newsfeed
3:50

Duchess of Cambridge calls for mental health support in primary schools
0322_sun_weathereightthirty
2:38

JT goes topless on Magnetic Island
0322_sun_cena2
3:40

EXCLUSIVE: John Cena stars in hilarious new comedy 'Blockers'
0322_sun_weathereight
3:09

JT's outlandish story comes to life