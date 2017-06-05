Orphaned Roo Lisa Yawns in New Mum's Hands After Enjoying Bottle

Orphaned joey Lisa was only 300 grams and could barely open her tiny eyes when carer Theresa Matthews took her in. But a June 3 video shows the precious four-and-half-month old roo actively taking her world in.Lisa now weighs over a kilogram, according to her carer, and will continue to remain at Our Haven Wildlife Shelter until she’s ready to be released back into the wild. Matthews said it would be a “long, slow process” and until they’re ready for that day, Lisa is currently being fed every three to four hours.This video shows Lisa yawning in her makeshift pouch and fidgeting after drinking milk from her bottle.