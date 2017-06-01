Watch One Million Midges Trapped in a Bag

It takes just two days to fill a bag with one million midges in Glenveagh National Park according to Mark Mc Fadden, a park employee who recorded this video showing exactly what a bag of the pests looks like.Mc Fadden shared the video on Facebook showing a “full bag of the finest Glenveagh Midges collected over the last two days at the Castle in one of the five midge traps”.He joked that the next job was to “remove the teeth from the wee buggers”!Glenveagh National Park is the second largest in Ireland, and the team of gardeners working there have set traps throughout the gardens to catch the warm-weather pests and prevent them from bothering park visitors.