News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Watch One Million Midges Trapped in a Bag

It takes just two days to fill a bag with one million midges in Glenveagh National Park according to Mark Mc Fadden, a park employee who recorded this video showing exactly what a bag of the pests looks like.Mc Fadden shared the video on Facebook showing a “full bag of the finest Glenveagh Midges collected over the last two days at the Castle in one of the five midge traps”.He joked that the next job was to “remove the teeth from the wee buggers”!Glenveagh National Park is the second largest in Ireland, and the team of gardeners working there have set traps throughout the gardens to catch the warm-weather pests and prevent them from bothering park visitors.

Latest Videos

0420_0906_sr-Magic
2:42

David Copperfield's secrets revealed
0420_0849_sr-Commonwealth
6:28

Who should lead the Commonwealth?
0420_0820_sr-Entertainment
5:29

Samantha Jade live on Sunrise
0420_0835_sr-Weather
1:25

Sam Mac's weather at 8:35
0420_0816_sr-Weather
3:11

Sam Mac's weather at 8:10
0420_0752_sr-Sleep
3:15

The solutions to sleepless nights
0420_0752_sr-FGF
3:49

An old-school romance, a little girl's best friend, and the ten-year-old mogul: Feel Good Friday
0420_0746_sr-Markle
3:52

Meghan Markle's Aussie jeweller