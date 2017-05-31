Revelers Have Fun With Safety Instructions Following Guns N' Roses Gig

Some 80,000 Guns N’ Roses fans turned out for the band’s Slane Castle gig in Ireland on May 27, 25 years after they first played the venue. With that many in attendance, leaving the venue was always going to be a chore.Luckily the fans found fun in the repetitive safety instructions from a marshal on duty. Those waiting in line to leave the arena at the red exit cheered whenever their color was mentioned by her, but booed and hissed at the mention of the blue, pink and green exits. Soon, the marshal was struggling to hold back to laughter as she addressed her adoring public. Credit: Kelvin Downey via Storyful