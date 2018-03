Photographer Scott Eisenbeisz created a time-lapse video of the Northern Lights dancing across the sky over Bismarck, North Dakota, on May 27. The 10-second time-lapse video was created using 500 pictures.The aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, are caused by electrons released from the sun that collide with gases like oxygen and nitrogen.The auroras were also spotted in North Dakota, Washington, and Idaho.