News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
breaking Female shooting suspect dead after attack at YouTube HQ
breaking Peak hour traffic chaos after man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Thu on Seven
Menu
 

Snake Regurgitates Another Live Snake in Newton, Texas

Texas resident Christopher Reynolds captured the moment a snake regurgitated another living snake in Newton, Texas, on May 28.Reynolds was leaving the home of his mother when he and his wife spotted the snake. Initially, the couple thought the snake was deceased and Reynolds grabbed his Canon 77D DLSR to take pictures of the animal.
To their surprise, the snake was actually living and after a few moments, they realized there was something in the snake’s mouth. Reynolds then turned the video on in his camera, at his wife’s suggestion, and filmed as the snake regurgitated another living snake. Credit: Christopher Reynolds via Storyful

Latest Videos

0404_sun_crowe
8:42

Russell Crowe's divorce auction
0404_sun_swimming
3:45

Ian Thorpe joins Sunrise to talk Commonwealth Games swimming
0404_sun_athletes
3:28

The ones to watch at the Commonwealth Games
0404_sun_weather5
3:16

Sam Mac spends some time with the Queen's baton
0404_sun_cricket
2:44

Cricket ban challenge
0404_sun_shooting
0:26

Multiple people rushed to hospital in US shooting
0404_sun_bridge
1:02

Police try to negotiate with a man who has climbed the Harbour Bridge
0404_sun_village
1:54

Beretts takes you inside the Athletes' Village