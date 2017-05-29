Tasmanians Treated to Breathtaking View of Southern Lights

A Tasmanian-based photographer captured a gorgeous view of the Southern Lights on May 28 that he edited into a timelapse. Shooting from the banks of the Tamar River, Daniel Lam captured the light show as the sun set over Apple Isle.The Aurora Australis is created when solar wind and magnetic fields are thrown into space by the sun, carrying particles that collide with the Earth’s magnetic field and produce energy releases known as auroras. Credit: Daniel Lame via Storyful