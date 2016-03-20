News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Peta Credlins life after politics

New reports suggest Peta Credlin is headed for job as election commentator

Latest Videos

0324_sun_waves
3:38

Surfing the world's biggest waves
0324_sun_saywhat
4:19

The week that was
0324_sun_march
4:51

March for our Lives
0324_sun_working
4:16

One life, fifteen jobs
0324_sun_helmets
7:54

Helmet protests
0324_sun_trump
5:24

Another one bites the dust
0324_sun_obama2
1:07

Obama making $1.3 million for speaking tour
0324_sun_housing
2:41

Buyers market