Jessica Falkholt passes away after motor vehicle accident

A spokesperson for St George Hospital has confirmed Jessica Falkholt has passed away today at 10.20am.

The 'Home and Away' actress passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017. Her life support was switched off on January 11.

The 29-year-old was in a vehicle with her sister Annabelle, 21, and their parents, Lars, 69, and Vivian, 61, when a driver in a 4WD slammed into their car. The parents died at the scene and Annabelle passed away three days after the crash.

The driver of the 4WD, Craig Whitall, 50, also died in the accident, and was reportedly travelling home from a Nowra methadone clinic.

The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.