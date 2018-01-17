News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Wed on Seven
Menu
0417_sun_gadget
New device helping blind people see

Jessica Falkholt passes away after motor vehicle accident

Sunrise /

A spokesperson for St George Hospital has confirmed Jessica Falkholt has passed away today at 10.20am.

0417_sun_gadget
3:02

New device helping blind people see
0417_sun_wedding
1:25

Sydney newlyweds serve up 300 McDonald's cheeseburgers at wedding reception
0417_sun_graffiti
1:29

Queensland includes graffiti in English lessons
0417_sun_kids
1:54

Parents need at least $140 a week to raise a child
0417_sun_weather7
1:37

JT is in the gorgeous Adelaide hills
0417_sun_apple
5:47

Apple are collecting your personal data
0417_sun_weather6
2:25

JT indulges in the Adelaide Hills
0417_sun_housefire
1:41

Three dead in Brisbane house fire
0417_sun_mancave
3:45

Australia's ultimate mancave
0417_sun_denton
5:12

The return of Andrew Denton
0417_sun_piemovie
1:41

Lily James' potato peel pie taste test
0417_sun_britney
0:22

Britney Spears honoured in Hollywood
 

The 'Home and Away' actress passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017. Her life support was switched off on January 11.

The 29-year-old was in a vehicle with her sister Annabelle, 21, and their parents, Lars, 69, and Vivian, 61, when a driver in a 4WD slammed into their car. The parents died at the scene and Annabelle passed away three days after the crash.

The driver of the 4WD, Craig Whitall, 50, also died in the accident, and was reportedly travelling home from a Nowra methadone clinic.

The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.

Back To Top