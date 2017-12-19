Feel the Earth Move with an encore celebration of Carole King’s remarkable life story on Sunday Night. In an exclusive interview with Steve Pennells the legendary singer-songwriter reveals the joy and the drama behind her amazing catalogue of more than 100 hit songs. It was one of Sunday Night’s most popular entertainment stories of 2017.

Carole King's life and career comes alive in hit musical ‘Beautiful’

Carole King’s life is also being played out on stages across the country in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, featuring hits including 'I Feel the Earth Move', ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’, 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’, ‘Locomotion’ and many more.

Beautiful is NOW PLAYING in Sydney and ON SALE for Melbourne. Tickets are available at http://www.beautifulmusical.com.au/

Follow Sunday Night on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Got a story tip? The best way to reach us is by email at sundaynight@seven.com.au