'Substantial' rain in drought-stricken NSW brings reprieve amid bushfire crisis

Parts of drought-stricken NSW have received a drenching, with some regions recording 250mm of rain in 24 hours.

The system that has bucketed rain and caused flash-flooding in Queensland has begun moving south Saturday.

"It's sliding down into the north-east and Northern Rivers," BOM forecaster Abrar Shabren said.

"The rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours and substantial rain is expected at those locations."

Most of the eastern & north eastern parts of #NSW received rainfall. Some notable 24 hour totals to 9am this morning were at Clothiers Creek: 250mm, Tumbulgum: 243mm & Bilambil Heights: 212mm. For more details on rainfall received in your area visit: https://t.co/IAC6vtRncr pic.twitter.com/fgG5bRimMy — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 18, 2020

The Tweed and Northern Rivers regions copped the state's biggest falls, with Clothiers Creek receiving 250mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday.

Tumbulgum (243mm), Tumbulgum (243mm), Bilambil Heights (212mm), Tweed Heads (195mm), Kingscliff (189mm), Murwillumbah (173mm) also experienced heavy falls.

On the mid north coast, Grafton had 155mm and Killabakh had 112mm.

Traffic travels through flooded streets in Rushcutters Bay.

Rain over the last several days has provided relief for a state ravaged by the bushfire crisis.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service, there were 73 fires burning on Saturday afternoon, down from 111 six days earlier.

However, there are concerns that heavy rain could lead to flash-flooding and landslips in parts of the south-east and south coast as it moves down the state over the next 24 hours.

Areas of NSW also have strong wind warnings.

"It could cause heavy blasts of rain as well which would come with gusty conditions," Mr Shabren said.

"It could be damaging to areas that have had bushfires. Trees that have been damaged could be vulnerable. We could also have run-off of debris, soil and even rocks and that could lead to landslides."

A strong wind warning has been issued for the Byron, Illawarra and Batemans Coast regions, and flood warnings for the Orara and Bellinger Rivers on the North Coast.

A weather map shows rainfall on Sunday morning about 2am AEST.

Despite the warnings, the rain has been an exceptionally welcome site for property owners and farmers in NSW with many taking to social media to celebrate and post pictures of the much needed rain.

Farmer Bryce Chapman could not hide his excitement as desperately needed rain fell at his farm in NSW providing relief from the drought. 🙌🌧#Australia #nswrain #nswdrought pic.twitter.com/aVwgU3wMCZ — Yahoo News Australia (@YahooNewsAU) January 18, 2020

