State Department OKs possible sale to Canada of $5.23 billion in military equipment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Canada of 18 fighter jets and other weapons worth an estimated $5.23 billion, a Pentagon agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it notified the U.S. Congress on Monday of the possible sale to Canada of 18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft and other equipment, including sidewinder missiles. It said the principal contractors will be Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co and General Electric Co.

