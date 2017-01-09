'Spoilt brat' repeatedly kicks mother after she asks for her phone back

A child was filmed kicking his mother and grandmother in a Chinese hospital after he was asked to hand back the mobile phone he was playing with.

The footage shared on Chinese social media shows the nine-year-old boy put the boot into his mum as they waited at a hospital in the southern city of Guangzhou.

Video shows the brat's violent response to the mother's request for her phone, which the Mirror reports he was using to play games.

He throws a swinging right kick at his mother who is standing behind his nan, with both women copping the blow.

He shifts to the left and hurls another kick as his mother before launching several more at the woman as his weary grandmother steps out of the way and takes a seat.

The grandmother then steps up to stop the boy landing any more hits.

Users of China's Weibo social media service have been left aghast by the video but many have placed the blame on the parents for failing to discipline the child.

The family's names have not been reported.