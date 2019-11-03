South Korean Hwang the 'bee's knees' for Bordeaux

South Korean forward Hwang Ui-jo has three goals and two assists for Bordeaux this season

Bordeaux captain Benoit Costil said South Korea's Hwang Ui-jo is the "bee's knees" after the forward scored his second goal in four Ligue 1 appearances in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Nantes.

Hwang, 27, who joined the French club from Gamba Osaka for 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in July, claimed his third goal of the league campaign as Bordeaux moved up to sixth in the table.

"His settling in time has been minimal. He's very efficient. What he's been doing has been the bee's knees," Costil said.

"I prefer to have Hwang with us rather than against us," he added.

Coach Paulo Sousa also praised the 29-time international who set up Francois Kamano for the opening goal of the game with a precise pass with the outside of his foot.

"Hwang is starting to understand his positioning and has better communication with his team-mates," the Portuguese boss said.

"With every match he's starting to be decisive, to show his physical ability. He's an important type of player for us," he added.

Elsewhere Patrick Vieira's Nice won for the first time in six games denying Reims the chance to move to second in the table with a 2-0 victory.

Wylan Cyprien and Christophe Herelle scored after Mali international Moussa Doumbia was sent off in the first half for the visitors.

Later two struggling sides meet as Saint-Etienne host Monaco.

South Korean forward Hwang Ui-jo has three goals and two assists for Bordeaux this season