Solomons eyes shift to China from Taiwan

The Solomon Islands, one of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies, has formed a team of ministers to talk to Beijing ahead of a possible switch in ties that could be unveiled as early as this week, the chief of a parliamentary panel says.

The Pacific island nation has recognised self-ruled Taiwan since 1983 but would be a prized chip for China in its bid to peel away the allies of what it considers a wayward province with no right to state-to-state ties, taking their number to 16.

"There's a certain thinking with the current government and executive to switch," Peter Kenilorea, an opposition lawmaker who chairs a foreign relations parliamentary committee, told Reuters.

"The amount of money that has already been spent by the government on this is quite telling."

A task force charged with evaluating the Taiwan ties returned from a tour of Pacific nations allied to China just before a mid-August visit to Beijing by eight Solomons ministers and the prime minister's private secretary.

"It doesn't take much imagination to work out what the task force will recommend," added Kenilorea, whose panel will review the recommendations.

The task force, set up by new Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare after a general election in April, could present its recommendations as early as this week, parliament schedules show.

The government has said the ministerial group only visited Beijing.

Both the task force and panel of ministers were clearly leaning towards Beijing, said a government lawmaker who declined to be named, but did not rule out the possibility of a surprise.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Monday, said its understanding was the Solomons would also consider the views of other government departments and politicians and any decision would also need to be discussed by the Cabinet and parliament.

Mutual interactions recently have been "normal," the ministry added, including the signing of a visa-waiver agreement last month by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Sogavare.

"These all show cooperation between the two countries is smooth and communication without obstacles."

China, which fears that President Tsai Ing-wen wants to push for Taiwan's formal independence, has mounted a concerted campaign to lure away its remaining diplomatic allies.

El Salvador in Central America, along with Burkina Faso in West Africa and the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean, all severed ties with Taiwan last year.

The Pacific has been a diplomatic stronghold for Taiwan, where formal ties with six island nations make up more than a third of its total alliances.

The issue of the switch in ties threatens to divide the small Solomons archipelago of just over 600,000 people.

Sixteen MPs cited potential "compromised freedoms" as a reason against the switch in an open letter last month.

The task force recommendation would need to be reviewed and ratified before any switch, and the public can offer its views.